NZ marks Hong Kong 20th anniversary

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 12:42

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has today marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"The story of Hong Kong’s economic success under the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement has been a very positive one," Mr Brownlee says.

"This arrangement has also given confidence to New Zealand businesses operating in Hong Kong and New Zealanders living and working there.

"Today, New Zealand is pleased to join the 20th anniversary celebrations in Hong Kong and express our support for Hong Kong’s continued success.

"New Zealand has a close relationship with Hong Kong. We were proud to be the second country - after China - to conclude a Closer Economic Partnership with Hong Kong, which is now our tenth largest export market, with goods and services totalling $1.15 billion in 2016," Mr Brownlee says.