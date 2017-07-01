Fire and Emergency New Zealand launched

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 13:27

The launch of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) today marks a major and historic step on the path to a truly world class emergency response service for New Zealand says Internal Affairs Minister Hon Peter Dunne, who is in Ashburton attending a launch event, one of a number across the nation, to celebrate this occasion.

"The historic change will see more than 14,000 firefighters brought into one national organisation for the first time.

"This once in a generation opportunity, bringing together the fire functions of 40 organisations and more than 600 individual brigades into a single integrated service, is ambitious, bold and necessary.

"It will allow us to address the changing needs of our communities’ and the expanding demands on our emergency service personnel", says Mr Dunne.

Originally firefighters just focused on fire. Now they do a whole lot more, such as responding to motor vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, hazardous materials spillages, storms, floods, earthquakes and a wide range of rescue situations.

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand is being established with one overriding goal - to ensure all our firefighters, urban and rural, career and volunteer, have the tools, support and mandate they need to meet the diverse needs of all our communities.

"We will take our time to get this right, and ensure that the public continue to receive the same high level of service they have come to expect from our outstanding teams of professional and volunteer fire and emergency personnel.

"It is important we recognise today the great service and support the Rural Fire Authorities and the Enlarged Rural Fire District Committees have provided their communities," said Mr Dunne.

This day celebrates all personnel of the new Fire and Emergency New Zealand for the work they have done, and will continue to do in service for their communities.