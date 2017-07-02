Climate Change Minister to Fiji

Sunday, 2 July, 2017 - 13:54

Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett will travel to Suva today to join Pacific Leaders and Ministers at a Climate Action Pacific Partnership (CAPP) event.

The CAPP is a regional meeting preparing the ground for the global climate change Ministerial conference (COP 23) Fiji will chair in November.

"The event is about identifying solutions and initiatives to accelerate Pacific climate action, something New Zealand is committed to supporting," says Mrs Bennett.

"We want to explore ways to take forward initiatives on smart agriculture, renewable energy, water security and managing disaster risk.

"Earlier this year I announced $1.3 million to support Fiji’s presidency of COP 23 in November and I am looking forward to the opportunity to working with our Pacific partners and strengthening our shared climate change objectives.

"New Zealand has a proud record of working with and supporting Pacific countries to address the issue of climate change, including $38 million in direct climate-related support to Pacific countries in 2015/16."

Mrs Bennett will deliver New Zealand’s address during the opening session of the CAPP on Monday.