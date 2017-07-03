Dr Andrew McLeod appointed to Science Board

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 12:48

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith today announced the appointment of Dr Andrew McLeod to the Science Board for a term of three years.

The Science Board is responsible for investing funding used predominantly by research organisations for science, technology, research, and related activities.

"High-quality science can make a significant contribution to New Zealand by creating solutions to the economic, social and environmental challenges we face as a country. This is why we must invest in excellence and we must invest for impact," Mr Goldsmith says.

"The Science Board plays a major role in ensuring we invest in quality research that has a clear line of sight to the eventual benefits for individuals, businesses or society."

Dr McLeod studied Pharmacy at Otago University before completing his PhD and post-doctoral studies in Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California in San Francisco. He has held senior management positions at Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences and Douglas Nutrition Ltd.

Currently, Dr McLeod is leading the medical division of Douglas Pharmaceuticals Global Dermatology Franchise in New Zealand.

"Dr McLeod has an excellent science background, strong experience using and commercialising science and is well regarded in the sector. His insight is a very welcome addition to the Board," Mr Goldsmith says.

More information on the Science Board can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website.