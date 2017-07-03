Increasing housing supply a matter of life or death - ACT

|
Improving housing supply is a matter of life and death, says ACT Leader David Seymour.
"By the end of this winter, over a thousand people will be dead due to low quality housing.
"This comes as Stats NZ confirms home-building rates are far below the levels needed to keep up with population growth.
"These facts are directly linked. When you have a large number of renters bidding on a small number of rentals, landlords have no incentive to improve their property. They know they’ll get a fat rent cheque regardless of quality.
"That’s why the only long-term solution to shoddy rentals is to turn a landlord’s market into a renter’s market by allowing people to build more homes in line with population growth.
"ACT’s housing policy will do exactly this. It won’t just save renters money - it will save renters’ lives."
