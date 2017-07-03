Greens duplicitous on immigration - ACT

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 15:15

The Greens’ u-turn on immigration is an extraordinary display of inconsistency, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"If the Greens thought their anti-immigration position was sensible last year, why isn’t it sensible this year? This u-turn is a display of, at best, intellectual inconsistency, or worse, duplicity.

"Now the Greens claim they want to be the most migrant-friendly party in New Zealand, but how will they manage that when they plan on going into government with Labour, who want to slash immigration by tens of thousands, and New Zealand First, who scapegoat immigrants for every second social problem?

"Meanwhile, ACT is consistent on immigration. We stand up for productive immigrants and the businesses that employ them, not because it feels nice, but because New Zealand needs immigrants, especially in sectors like construction and aged care.

"A stronger ACT will address pressure on infrastructure and housing by actually getting these things built, instead of just delaying the problem with immigration cuts."