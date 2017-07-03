Clearer career pathways through CNZ transition

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 17:53

From today, Careers New Zealand staff and functions will become part of the Tertiary Education Commission, providing clearer pathways for students at school and beyond, Associate Minister for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Louise Upston says.

With the passing of the Education (Update) Amendment Act, which took effect on July 1, the functions of Careers New Zealand (CNZ) has become the responsibility of the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).

"The TEC will be a one stop-shop that consolidates careers information in one place, reducing fragmentation and duplication across government agencies and making pathways for young people into further study and work clearer.

"By expanding TEC’s functions we will improve the career system by strengthening connections between education and employment, making it easier for learners and job-seekers to navigate their pathway choices by accessing high-quality and relevant information and services.

"There will be better and more consistent careers advice and information, as well as a new and improved suite of online tools, making it easier to use this information.

"This will enable people of all ages to make better-informed, timelier decisions about their learning and career pathways. Employers will benefit from stronger connections with schools and tertiary providers, enabling them to more directly influence the skills pipeline," Ms Upston says.

"We want New Zealanders to be confident that when they invest in their education and training, what they’ve gained will lead them into the jobs they want. We want to make it easier for New Zealanders to connect to the knowledge and skills needed for lifelong success".