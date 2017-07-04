Call for 'real action' on teen alcohol abuse - TOP

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 06:45

As establishment politicians gather at Parliament to catch up with The Opportunities Party’s harm reduction based Real Deal Cannabis Reform, TOP is moving forward to tackle the serious issue of alcohol related harm amongst young people.

After analysing all the evidence since then Prime Minister Jenny Shipley cynically lowered the age of purchase to 18 in 1999, TOP has reached the conclusion that restoring the age of purchase to 20 is the best way to reduce the harm inflicted on young people.

"One doesn’t need to be a policy analyst to see that lowering the age of purchase has effectively lowered the socially acceptable age at which young people start drinking", says Party Leader Dr Gareth Morgan, "Along with that has come an increase in harm to young people through motor vehicle accidents, teen sexual assault and mental and other health issues".

Particularly concerning is the fact that young woman are now the fastest growing group of problem drinkers in the country and girls in their mid- teens are being exposed to multiple risks through our burgeoning booze culture.

"This isn’t the fault of our young." Dr Morgan says, "It is the inevitable result of a law change made for all the wrong reasons, to buy votes for an incumbent government and serve the interests of its corporate backers."

The Opportunities Party is also advocating an increase in the excise on alcohol to help fund harm prevention and addiction services.

"We know some young people will oppose this move but they can rest assured TOP’s soon the be released Youth Support Package will more than make up for anything they feel they have lost through this change".