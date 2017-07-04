Housing NZ bows to pressure, calls in bulldozers - Andersen

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 07:21

Housing NZ has bowed to pressure in announcing new housing development plans in Lower Hutt, says Labour candidate for Hutt South Ginny Andersen. "We’ve been saying loud and clear that there is a housing crisis, and that the Government needs to act. Finally the Government is calling in the bulldozers."

Housing NZ has announced today that it plans to build or refurbish over 700 houses in Lower Hutt, including up to 330 new homes in the suburbs of Naenae, Taita and Waterloo, at a total cost of almost $8 million.

Churches and community groups have spoken out strongly on the need for more affordable housing in the Hutt. Labour had already committed to build 400 new homes on vacant Housing NZ land.

"This latest announcement by the Government is blatantly insincere," says Andersen. "They’ve realised that their lack of action was going to cost them votes, and they’re scrambling to fix the problem. People can see straight through that."