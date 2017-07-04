Doubt on MPI's myrtle rust windborne theory - NZ First

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 10:05

New data released to New Zealand First casts doubt on the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) Biosecurity’s Myrtle Rust windborne theory with concerns growing over how slow it was to institute movement controls or respond to the Oyster parasite in Stewart Island’s Big Glory Bay.

"How can you take a government seriously, which took three weeks to respond to Stewart Island’s Oyster parasite and almost two months before it put movement controls in place for Myrtle Rust," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The Oyster parasite and Myrtle Rust are being treated by the Government as if they are ‘Acts of God.’ That’s a convenient way to escape scrutiny with Minister Guy confusing his oyster talking points with Myrtle Rust telling The Country that the Oyster parasite was ‘wind-borne.’

"With Stewart Island about 1,000 kilometres to the South, this would demand a parasite swimming against the powerful Westland Current. Just like the ‘laser-guided’ Myrtle Rust spores that selectively target only some nurseries in some regions, it does not stack up.

"The reality is that we know from a Parliamentary answer that every week, MPI Biosecurity is seizing just under two plant cuttings, plant material or whole plants coming out of Australia, South Africa, South America, United States and Asia.

"That’s just the tip of an iceberg because how much more is getting through the keeper?

"Aside from plant material not found at the border or in mail, a whopping 85% of empty sea containers are not even physically inspected by MPI Biosecurity. That’s a huge hole.

"Then during the cruise ship season. biosecurity honesty bins take the place of Biosecurity officers at many ports. So could what infected the Oyster farms at Stewart Island have originated from a visiting ship? Either in ballast or from foreign oysters aboard ship?

"We don’t know because this government doesn’t want to ask the hard questions," says Mr Peters.