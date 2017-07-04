ACT ends the free-for-all on digital strip searches

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 11:56

ACT has secured a law change which will end customs’ free-for-all on digital strip searches, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Unrestricted power to demand people’s passwords and search their files is an affront to civil liberties, and it will inevitably lead to violations of privacy. New figures confirm over 1300 people have been digitally ‘strip searched’ since 2013.

"Customs practices are simply out of touch with modern reality. In the past, people would only pack a suitcase with a few paper documents, but younger generations often travel with all their personal files. Meanwhile, if a genuine criminal is determined to keep incriminating files, they’ll do it on cloud storage, not on their personal device.

"The good news is that ACT has worked to stop random digital searches. The current law does not require Customs to have cause to suspect offending to conduct a search. But ACT has convinced the Government to require reasonable cause for these searches, as part of a new Customs and Excise Bill currently before parliament.

"This will prevent countless New Zealanders and visitors from facing intrusive and unjustified searches.

"A stronger ACT will go further in restoring personal liberties and preventing state overreach."