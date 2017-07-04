Extra cash as motor vehicle levies decrease - Dean

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 13:45

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says people around the region will enjoy some extra cash in their back pockets with cheaper ACC levies on their motor vehicles.

"From this week the average motor vehicle levy, which includes the annual licence levy and petrol levy, reduces from $130.26 to $113.94 - a saving of $16.32," Jacqui Dean says.

"In fact, over the past five years the average motor vehicle levy, which includes the annual licence and petrol levies, has dropped by $220, significantly reducing the costs of owning a motor vehicle.

"I’m delighted to see these reductions. For most families and those living in rural areas owning a car is an essential, so it’s good to see the Government working to keep costs down.

"The savings are also pleasing because they have been achieved through the improved financial management of ACC under this Government’s watch."