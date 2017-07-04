Mt White Station should be kept in NZ hands - Winston Peters

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 15:02

Tighter rules must be enacted as soon as possible before more pristine New Zealand farmland disappears into foreign owners’ hands, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Mt White Station, near Arthur’s Pass, in the South Island is likely to be snapped up by foreign buyers. It’s been in the same family ownership for nearly 100 years.

"Recreational groups are worried public access could be denied them and this happens every time a station goes under the hammer to a foreign buyer.

"Sales of land to foreign owners went through the roof last year.

"Foreign buyers snapped up 465,863 hectares in 2016, compared to 79,897 hectares sold to foreigners in 2015

"Where is the gain for New Zealand?

"Our preference is for New Zealanders to farm and look after the land for generations to come.

"National is so pro-overseas ownership they voted against our Bill to set up a register of house and land foreign ownership.

"Under our policy the rules would be strict - there would need to be clear, unequivocal and quantifiable benefits to New Zealand before foreign ownership was allowed," says Mr Peters.