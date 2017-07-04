North Korea missile tests unacceptable - Gerry Brownlee

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:34

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has condemned today’s test launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

"North Korea has now tested more than a dozen ballistic missiles this year," Mr Brownlee says.

"Like those previous tests, today’s launch violates UN Security Council Resolutions and is completely unacceptable.

"New Zealand has made clear its opposition to such tests and I want to reiterate our condemnation of this type of activity.

"Today’s missile landed near Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone - about 370 kilometres off the mainland. That’s about the same distance as Wellington to New Plymouth - a very provocative and dangerous move.

"I want to reiterate New Zealand’s strong belief that North Korea needs to start behaving responsibly and contribute to - instead of threatening - the stability of the region.

"We will continue to support sanctions and international efforts to address this situation," Mr Brownlee says.