Govt must give more to rural rest homes - DSC

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 18:12

Rural rest homes are in urgent need of more funding, according to Heather Marion Smith, Seniors Advocate for the Democrats for Social Credit Party (DSC).

The DSC wholeheartedly supports Aged Care Association CEO Simon Wallace's call for at least an interim Government subsidy of $10 million.

Rural rest homes are an essential part of the aged care sector, and of their communities. They must be adequately supported by government funding to continue providing their services.

Rest homes employ local staff. They are purchasers of local produce and services. They are integral to the prosperity of regional economies.

It’s useless for politicians to talk about regional development while allowing rest homes, medical clinics, and schools to downgrade or close.

And there’s another reason to help our rest homes: the societal one of keeping older folk near their whanau/families - as essential for younger friends and relatives as it is for the residents.

As for where the money should come from, the DSC agrees with Mr Wallace. It should come from government. The modest sum he advocates is a tiny fraction of what is allocated daily for debt servicing.

It’s time for the government to upgrade its priorities: spend less on debt servicing, and more on caring for people.