Tracey Martin to stand in Rodney electorate

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:55

New Zealand First is delighted to again select Tracey Martin as candidate for the Rodney electorate.

"Tracey is the New Zealand First Education Spokesperson and has been an outstanding MP working on behalf of all Kiwi parents and students," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Tracey is also a passionate community worker in many areas.

"She helped fundraise and has filled many other voluntary roles, for Mahurangi Kindergarten, Warkworth Primary School and Mahurangi College.

"She was on the Warkworth Primary School Board and the Board of Trustees of Mahurangi College and was also chairperson.

"As an MP in her first term Tracey was successful in getting her Social Services (Orphans and Unsupported Children’s Clothing Allowance) Amendment Bill passed by unanimous support in Parliament.

"Tracey has also been active as our Spokesperson for Women, Broadcasting and Communications and IT.

"We are privileged to have such a strong community, party and parliamentary worker in our team who has the experience of two terms as an MP."