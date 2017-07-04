Community worker to contest Kelston electorate for NZ First

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:54

Community Development consultant and company director, Anne Degia-Pala is New Zealand First’s candidate to contest the Kelston seat in the General Election.

"Anne has called Kelston home for 30 years and is passionate about her community and her country," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"She’s well known and respected across the electorate for her work with women, children and Kelston’s diverse ethnic communities.

"Anne was the first woman president of the Waitakere Ethnic Board in 2004. When she was returned in 2008 she worked closely with the then Waitakere City Council, and is a founding member of the Ethnic People’s Advisory Panel Auckland Council.

"She is an advocate for social justice, equality, human rights and child poverty. Anne received a Queen’s Service Medal in 2008."