Helen Peterson to stand in Helensville for NZ First

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:51

Helen Peterson, a tireless advocate for vulnerable adults, including older New Zealanders, will stand for New Zealand First in the Helensville electorate.

"Helen, who serves as a Justice of the Peace, also has skills and experience in small business and from her work with ACC to bring to Parliament," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"She has put much of her drive and energy as an advocate into holding government agencies to account, such as Work and Income.

"Helen serves on the board of Auckland Citizens’ Advocacy where she has assisted in policy work.

"We welcome her as another highly skilled candidate in the New Zealand First team."