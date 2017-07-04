Government announces funding for innovative business model

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:45

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector Alfred Ngaro and Minister for MÄori Devlopment Te Ururoa Flavell say Government funding will help support the growth of businesses working to make a difference in their communities.

Speaking to an audience of Social Enterprises and policy leads at the Social Enterprise Summit in Parliament today, Ministers announced $1.85 million of government funding to help grow the Social Enterprise sector and research about to begin on how the business model is working in New Zealand.

"Social enterprise is one of the most exciting new trends in business," says Community and Voluntary Sector Minister, Alfred Ngaro.

"Increasingly we know that people are looking for ‘meaning’ in their work and the social enterprise model is a great way of achieving that. Using traditional commercial business practices to meet social goals is a clever idea and is making a real difference in communities across the country.

"This funding will help grow that impact while our planned research will help us understand the size, scale and value of Social Enterprise in New Zealand."

Minister for MÄori Development, Te Ururoa Flavell co-hosted the event and highlighted how the model is one that will be familiar to MÄori.

"The ingenious approach of social enterprises using standard business practices to support social aspirations and missions was pioneered by our tÄ«puna," says Mr Flavell.

"Iwi organisations, MÄori social service providers, Marae Trusts, and MÄori Land Trusts are all independent entities using business infrastructure and commercial strategies to generate income which is then redirected to improve social outcomes for iwi and MÄori."

"As a Government we’ve made a commitment to help the sector grow and the discussions and announcements coming out of this Summit will do just that," says Mr Ngaro.

"I’m excited to see how both the Summit and the Social Enterprise World Forum taking place in Christchurch later this year, tap into the great work being done by so many kiwis and how they’ll act as a springboard for many others waiting in the wings."