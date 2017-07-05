Current Superannuation scheme is unsustainable - ACT

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 11:02

With an aging population and rising Government spending, the current Superannuation scheme is unsustainable and only ACT has an affordable solution.

The longer the delay in taking measures to restore the long-term affordability of superannuation, the worse the problem will become. Waiting 20 years is a farce; adjustments to the age of eligibility should begin in 2020.

By waiting 20 years, today’s under-40s are set to fork out an extra $58 billion in taxes to help over-40s retire early, before having that same entitlement snatched away.

The more MPs ACT has after the election, the sooner we can make the Government stop ballooning superannuation costs.

To view the first official campaign video from ACT, follow this link: http://act.org.nz/act-fights-inter-generational-theft-first-official-campaign-video/