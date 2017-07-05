Greens to fast-track airport rail for America’s Cup - Green Party

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 11:30

The Green Party is announcing today that in Government it will fast-track the building of a new rail line to Auckland airport to be completed in 2021, in time for the next America’s Cup.

By light rail it will take approximately 43 minutes to travel from Wynyard Quarter, up Queen Street and Dominion Road to the airport. The $2.3 billion rail line will be a project of national significance funded from the transport fund. In Government we will also investigate additional funding sources for this project such as land value capture.

"Light rail to the airport is the most urgently needed transport project in Auckland, and it will start this year when we’re in Government," said Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

"A new rail line will give people the freedom to by-pass congested roads and travel from the city to Dominion Rd and the airport easily and quickly.

"Light rail will mean far more consistent and shorter travel times for people traveling to and from the airport and surrounding suburbs.

"2021 is an ambitious goal that will require unprecedented cooperation between Government and Council, and we can make this happen.

"It’s absurd that National still thinks this project isn’t needed for another 30 years. In that timeframe the number of passengers travelling to and from the airport will double and the number of people working near the airport will triple.

"It took 6 years for National to realise the City Rail Link was a priority for Auckland. We can’t wait 6 years, let alone 30, for work on airport rail to start.

"Rail to the airport is just one of a number of transformative rail projects that the Green Party will fast-track in Government. We intend to announce more projects closer to the election," said Ms Genter.