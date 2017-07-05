Humanitarian assistance for war-torn Iraq

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 11:33

New Zealand will contribute $1.5 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross for crucial humanitarian assistance in Iraq, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced.

The humanitarian crisis in Iraq is one of the largest and most volatile in the world, with 3.1 million people internally displaced and more than 11 million in need of help.

"New Zealanders are rightly appalled at the civilian toll of this violent conflict," Mr Brownlee says.

"Many Iraqi people are living in untenable conditions.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an independent humanitarian organisation, able to respond quickly and efficiently to help civilians affected by armed conflict.

"The funding will help meet critical humanitarian needs through providing emergency food, water, healthcare and household items to affected people.

"This latest contribution brings the New Zealand Aid Programme’s humanitarian and stabilisation assistance to Iraq to a total of $4.9 million since 2014," Mr Brownlee says.