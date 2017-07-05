Extra support for Waimakariri families as new centre opens

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 11:42

Waimakariri families will benefit with additional support with the opening of St John of God’s new Rangiora Service Hub.

The centre was opened on Monday 19 June with stakeholders, tamariki from Tuahiwi School and the community coming together for the blessing of the new centre.

Bevan Killick, Board Chair of St John of God Hauora Trust, said two lead professionals would be based in the new hub. The organisation’s Community, Youth and Child Services division supports vulnerable young people, young families and communities, assisting with intensive social work support, lead professional work and support for youth at risk, as well as community development.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey welcomed the opening of the new centre. "It’s great this new hub will operate collegially with existing services for the wellbeing of our families. With my background in health, I know how important it is for people to be connected to services and I am looking forward to adding my support to this new centre in any way I can," Doocey said.