Why are we protecting these MPs’ pensions?

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:23

ACT Leader David Seymour is challenging National MPs over 45 on why they should be protected from proposed superannuation changes.

Amy Adams, 46

David Bennett, 47

Paula Bennett, 48

Paul Goldsmith, 46

Nathan Guy, 47

Sam Lotu-Iiga, 47

Mark Mitchell, 48

Todd Muller, 48

Parmjeet Parmar, 47

Louise Upston, 46

"By waiting 20 years to raise the superannuation age, these MPs are protecting their own pensions at enormous cost to younger New Zealanders," says Mr Seymour. "In fact, the bill for paying super to 65 and 66 year olds over the next twenty years is $58 billion.

"Under National’s policy, anyone over 45 gets to sit on a beach and drink margaritas from the day they turn 65. Meanwhile, any Kiwis younger than 42 will foot the bill for older people’s early retirements, before having that same right snatched away.

"ACT’s policy would start raising the age in 2020 instead of 2037, meaning young taxpayers wouldn’t have to spend 20 years forking out for ever-increasing superannuation bills.

"And we’d phase the change in gradually, over 12 years instead of four, spreading the effects over different generations instead of simply telling one generation they’ll get to retire two years earlier than the next.

"To drive the message home, ACT has released its first official campaign video on how a stronger ACT will make National pull its head out of the sand on superannuation."