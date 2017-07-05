Justice Precinct a step closer to completion

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:59

Christchurch’s Justice and Emergency Services Precinct has reached a key milestone with the commencement of the fit-out of the Justice Building, says Justice and Courts Minister Amy Adams.

"This is a major step forward for Cantabrians. The Precinct demonstrates the Government’s commitment to providing Christchurch with modern and effective justice and emergency services," says Ms Adams.

"When the Precinct is fully operational in the final quarter of this year, it will be the most significant anchor project completed in the city since the earthquakes of 2010 and 2011."

The $300 million Precinct is the largest multi-agency project in New Zealand’s history. All essential regional justice and emergency services are being brought together under one roof, which will enable them to take a more collaborative approach to providing services and responding to emergencies.

"Christchurch is one of New Zealand’s three busiest courts. The Precinct will not only provide high-quality services for the hundreds of people who visit the court each day, but it is also being built to withstand seismic events."

The Emergency Services Building is due to be complete this month, with the fit-out to commence shortly after.

A blessing of the Precinct will be held on July 27, followed by the official opening and a public open day planned for August.