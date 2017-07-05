Quake insurance advisory service extended

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 13:43

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner is welcoming the extension of the Residential Advisory Service (RAS).

The Government has approved $600,000 to extend the service until the end of December 2017.

"The Residential Advisory Service was set up in 2013 to help greater Christchurch residents navigate their earthquake insurance claims. It has since evolved from a free legal advice service to one that helps broker solutions with insurance companies," Ms Wagner says.

"While the service has done an exceptional job of closing over 4300 difficult claims, there are still some residents stuck in insurance limbo.

"The extension of the service will mean those people will continue to be supported. Exit surveys show 76 per cent of RAS clients feel better informed about their situation, 72 per cent are more confident about their next steps, and 82 per cent would recommend the service to others," Ms Wagner says.

RAS moves to being fully-funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) this week.