Petition delivery: Demand justice for survivors of state care abuse

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 16:07

A petition supporting the call for an inquiry into historic state child abuse will be delivered tomorrow in the presence of some of the survivors.

Over 5,000 New Zealanders have signed Anneleise Hall's petition. It will be delivered to Greens co-leader Metiria Turei alongside an Open Letter by the Human Rights Commission signed by over 10,000.

"While I was never in state care, as a survivor of abuse I am painfully aware of the debilitating, ongoing, lifelong challenges of early trauma," says Ms Hall, who started the petition on community campaign site OurActionStation.

"After reading Judge Henwood's horrifying and heartbreaking report I found myself both outraged at the Government's response and compelled to take action," says Ms Hall.

Judge Carolyn Henwood heard evidence from more than 1100 people, and reported harrowing experiences of children at the hands of people who were meant to keep them safe from the early 1940s up to 1992.

Despite the scale of what happened, with more than 100,000 children affected, the Government has so far refused to hold an inquiry.

"We are fully behind Anneleise’s campaign to seek justice for the survivors," says Marianne Elliott, ActionStation Co-Director. "The impact of this abuse has extended beyond the children who were mistreated to their own children and families, and this ongoing pain and suffering cannot be ended without an honest recognition of the harm done and a full apology."

Ms Hall says the Government has been making it difficult for the story to be told. "Abuse thrives in silence. These survivors must be heard. The system must be held accountable, failures exposed and we must be able to trust its integrity," she says.

What: Delivery of petition calling for an inquiry into historic state child abuse

When: 1pm Thursday 6 May

Where: Seddon Statue Area, Parliament, Wellington

Media contacts:

Petition leader: Anneleise Hall, 021 138 9669

ActionStation spokesperson: Marianne Elliott, 021 110 6086