New social housing to be built in Wellington

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 10:24

Work has begun on 145 new social housing units to be built across Wellington as the Government invests in more social housing for those in need, Social Housing and Housing New Zealand Minister Amy Adams has announced.

"The Government is investing $48.5 million to build 145 one-bedroom units across five sites in Wellington," says Ms Adams.

"This is a significant building programme that will help drive a transformation of our Wellington social houses, creating modern and fit-for-purpose homes that social housing tenants will enjoy for decades to come.

"All these new homes will be one-bedroom units. These are the exactly the kind of homes needed in Wellington to respond to social housing demand, which is mostly from single people and couples without children."

The five developments are:

- 28 Hanson Street, Mount Cook, where 20 one-bedroom units are being built in a multi-storey building with two wings

- 135 Britomart Street in Berhampore, where 34 one-bedroom units are being built across three two- and three-storey buildings

- 175 Owen Street in Newtown, where 36 one-bedroom units are being built across four two-storey blocks

- The corner of Phillip Street and Frankmoore Avenue in Johnsonville, where 21 one-bedroom units are being built across 3 two-storey blocks

- Refurbishment of the McLean Flats on The Terrace in Central Wellington, together with the construction of a number of new units at the site, giving a total of 34 homes.

"Activity will ramp up over coming months, and the first new homes are expected to be ready by June 2018," says Ms Adams.

"The new homes at Hanson Street have been designed specifically for people with disabilities. Hanson Street is an ideal location for these homes, because it’s close to the hospital, social service agencies, shops and bus routes.

"The development at Britomart Street will help meet social housing demand for smaller apartment-style homes in central Wellington.

"Phillip and Frankmoore is an ideal site to provide social housing mainly for elderly or mature people with no children, because it is within close walking distance to Johnsonville’s amenities and public transport links.

"These new homes demonstrate our commitment to ensure all social housing tenants are provided with high quality housing. All the new homes will be fully insulated, energy efficient, positioned to maximise exposure to sunlight, have modern kitchens and bathrooms, and provide both private and communal spaces for tenants to enjoy."