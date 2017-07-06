Vic Crone agrees to debate Jordan Williams on corporate handouts

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 11:37

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming Callaghan Innovation CEO Vic Crone’s acceptance of a head to head debate against Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers’ Union, following her criticism of the Union’s report on corporate welfare prior to actually having read the report.

The National Business Review will be hosting the event, with filming scheduled for Friday.

Mr Williams says, "Callaghan Innovation received $223 million of taxpayers’ money in 2016. Having banged on about their corporate welfare handouts since our launch in 2013, we are really looking forward to finally having the chance for Callaghan Innovation to front up and justify their growing grant programmes."