Sorry National: no-one’s forgotten about the RMA

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 11:55

Reform of the Resource Management Act (RMA) remains very much on the election agenda, says ACT Leader David Seymour. This comes as the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) names RMA reform as their number one priority for the election.

"ACT agrees with the EMA that the RMA strangles growth for little environmental gain. It’s the single largest source of red tape that blocks developers from building the new homes Kiwis desperately need.

"National’s kidding themselves if they think anyone was satisfied with their latest round of RMA tinkering. In fact, it made things worse, introducing new bureaucracies to the consenting process.

"We’ve now ‘reformed’ the RMA 19 times for little gain. It’s obvious that we need a total revamp, but we can’t trust the major parties to give us one.

"Only ACT has credibility on replacing the RMA. We’ve been promoting real reform for years and have a clear policy to replace urban planning law with legislation that promotes growth and values property rights.

"Only a stronger ACT will make National take a sledgehammer to the RMA."