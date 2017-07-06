Ngati Tamaoho Treaty settlement bill passes first reading

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 13:35

The House of Representatives sat through extended sitting hours this morning to pass the Ngāti Tamaoho Claims Settlement Bill through its first reading. The Bill has been referred to the Māori Affairs Committee.

"Today is a significant milestone for Ngāti Tamaoho and I acknowledge all those who have worked on this settlement over many years," Mr Finlayson said.

"This Bill acknowledges the past wrongs of the Crown and provides important redress which recognises the spiritual connection between the iwi and their environment."

The settlement also provides financial and commercial redress of $10.3 million and a cultural revitalisation fund of $590,000.

The Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā (Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua) Claims Settlement Bill and the Ngāti Pūkenga Claims Settlement Bill passed through second readings during extended sitting hours today.

"The broad cross-party support for these Bills recognises the importance of settling historical Treaty grievances in a full and final fashion," Mr Finlayson said. "Today the people of these iwi are one step closer to enjoying the benefits of settlement."

Copies of the Bills are available at www.legislation.govt.nz and copies of the deeds of settlement are available at www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/.