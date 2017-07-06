Study shows universal te reo Maori in schools achievable

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 15:55

The Green Party is welcoming the release of a new NZCER report on te reo Māori revitalisation that recommends universal te reo in all schools, and is calling on Nikki Kaye to release a plan to build teacher capacity so it can be achieved.

Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori commissioned the NZCER report, which proposes increasing the use of te reo Māori by making it a core curriculum subject beginning in Year 1 in 2020, until it is included in all levels up to Year 13 by 2037.

"I welcome this report, which demonstrates growing support for the Greens' vision for universal te reo Māori instruction in all public schools," said Green Party Māori development spokesperson Marama Davidson.

"In February this year, the Green Party announced our support for teaching te reo Māori to every New Zealand child.

"Since then, we have been engaging with hapū and iwi, parents, language revitalisation experts and teachers unions to create a plan that will ensure every Kiwi kid will learn te reo Māori up until Year 10.

"We will be releasing our policy before the election, and this new report proves that our vision is achievable.

"I recently challenged the Minister of Education to release a plan on developing workforce capacity for teaching te reo Māori in schools. This report adds further pressure on her to do so.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that our first language not just survives, but thrives in Aotearoa, and introducing all children to it at school is one of the best ways to make that happen," said Ms Davidson.