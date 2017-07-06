Maximising health and wellbeing in later life

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 15:21

A new video promoting the Healthy Ageing Strategy is all about maximising the health and wellbeing of older New Zealanders, Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner says.

Ms Wagner released the video today to mark the start of the Strategy’s implementation process.

"I’m really pleased with national and international feedback on the Strategy since it launched in December. Implementation is now underway, and we’re already seeing progress," Ms Wagner says.

The video captures a variety of people involved in implementing the Strategy, including medical professionals and the leader of a MÄori trust.

"The Strategy brings policies, agencies, services and funding together in a new way to ensure older people have the opportunity to live a good life," Ms Wagner says.

District Health Boards are implementing strength and balance programmes to prevent injuries from falls, and mobility programmes to improve functionality and resilience of people with musculoskeletal conditions.

A Palliative Care Action Plan has also been released to improve adult palliative care services and help ensure a respectful end of life.

"Healthy ageing is not just about health services though - it’s also about being connected. It’s about everybody in the wider community working together to create age-friendly environments and support older people," Ms Wagner says.

"Older people and local government authorities are developing or implementing action plans for age-friendly communities. We want our older people to be respected and to maintain the best possible quality of life, for as long as possible.

"This strategy gives us all an agreed vision and common goals."

The video and further details on the strategy can be found at: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/life-stages/health-older-people/healthy-ageing-strategy-update/healthy-ageing-strategy-implementing-strategy