ACT welcomes expungement of homosexual convictions

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 17:37

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the introduction of the Criminal Records (Expungement of Convictions for Historical Homosexual Offences) Bill.

"The criminalisation of homosexuality reflected a less tolerant era. We should value the progress we’ve made in respecting everyone’s right to pursue happiness in their own way. This principle of freedom and equality benefits us all.

"Both the original persecution and the ongoing effects of the convictions were indefensible breaches of New Zealanders’ rights. The government’s apology and expungement of convictions represents another step toward redressing this injustice."