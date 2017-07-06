Peters keel-hauls NBR's Keall over Northland article

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 20:24

The Leader of New Zealand First and Northland’s Member of Parliament, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, has blasted an NBR hatchet piece.

"You could say the work of alleged journalist Chris Keall in NBR isn’t worth the paper it’s written on but that’s being charitable," says Mr Peters.

"As Mr Keall has broken confidence after being told we were doing background checks first, people deserve to know his response: "When he's ready to speak, keen for him to do an interview with Grant Walker on NBR Radio. May give him a rark up in the meantime".

"We won’t be hectored at by some stuck-up egotistical central Auckland media luvvie, whose idea of journalism is a "rark up".

"If NBR aspires to follow The Truth’s editorial standards then it’ll go the same way. We won’t apologise for getting the facts about Mr and Mrs Calantzopoulos first. NBR’s just upset because we didn’t perform like the trained National Party seals they’re used to.

"And comparing the Northland farm with Mt White Station is like saying NBR is equal to the Financial Times. Mr and Mrs Calantzopoulos’ farm was approved by the OIO whereas we can still keep Mt White Station in Kiwi hands.

"One is like closing the gate after the horse has not just bolted but is in the next county, whereas we can still slam the gate shut on the other.

"Being on the road in rural New Zealand we’ve got news for Mr Keall, the NBR and the smug Auckland establishment who run the modern National Party. There’s an electoral tsunami coming that’ll shake their world apart. It’ll be great for the regions but bad for them.

"In other news showing how out of touch Mr Keall is to be writing about politics - I no longer smoke," says Mr Peters.