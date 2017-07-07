Right decision not to rush Maori land Bill - Maori Party

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 09:58

Mâori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan says Mâori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has made a "tika and pono" decision not to rush the most important piece of legislation currently facing Mâori.

"As Mâori we don’t rush matters of taonga tuku iho, so I applaud the Minister for refusing to pass Te Ture Whenua Mâori Bill through Parliament in one or two days," says Mr Morgan.

"Now we have more time to make even more improvements to Mâori land reforms. We must get it right and that’ll happen if our people make the Government Mâori on September 23.

"We will never forget the treachery of the Labour Party which in one day passed the foreshore and seabed law that confiscated Mâori land rights. So unlike Labour, we will make sure this Bill and the reforms are done right. We must leave behind an enduring and solid legacy for our children yet to come."