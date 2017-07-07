Cross-party support for Cathedral

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 13:01

A cross-party letter included in the Government offer of reinstatement for Christ Church Cathedral shows significant support for a prompt decision, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

The letter - signed by the leaders of National, United Future, the Maori Party, ACT, Labour and the Greens - is an in principle agreement to support legislation streamlining the consenting and approval process for reinstatement.

"The Government offer, presented to Bishop Victoria Matthews on Sunday, has been well received and a number of organisations have come out in support," Ms Wagner says.

"I’d like to thank my parliamentary colleagues for taking the time to attend cross-party meetings and for their public support with the legislative process.

"I believe this letter carries a lot of weight and strengthens the Government offer.

"As well as being a place of worship, ChristChurch Cathedral is a significant category one heritage building, a community facility and a tourist attraction. We need an agreed solution on its future and we need it sooner rather than later."

For more information on the Government offer, visit: http://www.ccwg.org.nz/