New social homes in Christchurch open

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 15:12

Ten warm and dry social houses that are helping house Cantabrians in need have been officially opened by Social Housing and Housing New Zealand Minister Amy Adams.

Four single-story 1950s-style houses on Orontes Street in east Christchurch have been replaced with ten new homes with 32 bedrooms (four two-bedroom and six four-bedroom). The $3.2 million project was completed in April, with tenants moving in late last month.

"This first-class development shows the work this Government is leading to help get more social homes built in Christchurch," says Ms Adams.

"The transformation of these houses is typical of the work Housing New Zealand is doing throughout New Zealand to make more efficient use of its land and transform older housing stock to provide greater numbers of warm, dry homes in areas of high demand.

"These ten new homes demonstrate the Government’s commitment to ensuring social housing tenants have the high-quality housing they need in their times of need."

The properties are tenanted by a mix of families from single parents to couples with children.