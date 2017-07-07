Tamati Coffey to minister's admission of Ture Whenua reforms

|
Response of Waiariki Labour Candidate, Tamati Coffey to Maori Development Minister, Te Ururoa Flavell's recent admission that the Ture Whenua Reforms will not make it through parliament prior to the election date.
"This announcement is a victory for common sense and the voice of MÄori.
"Te Ururoa Flavell would have continued to rush his unpopular Ture Whenua MÄori Bill through Parliament prior to the election, if it were not for the overwhelming vocal opposition of Labour, Mana, Treasury, the MÄori Land Court judges, the Waitangi Tribunal, the MÄori Women’s Welfare League, and the many trusts, incorporations and MÄori landowners who spoke out against it.
"Future generations will thank all of them for protecting our Whenua and achieving this result, as I do.
"To ensure this flagship MÄori Party policy turned dog’s breakfast never sees the light of day again, we need a Labour Government.
"Two ticks for Labour will see a fresh approach to MÄori land ownership, one that aligns with the guidelines of the Waitangi Tribunal and actually provides informed consent to MÄori.
"If the MÄori Land Court needs to be revised, we can make revisions. What we won’t do is kick it to the kerb like these reforms promised to, without knowing what is actually replacing it."
