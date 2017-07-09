Minister welcomes regeneration report

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 09:53

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner is welcoming the release of a report summarising regeneration progress.

The Monitoring Greater Christchurch Regeneration June 2017 report collates and analyses data in six key areas - demographics, the economy, infrastructure, wellbeing, housing and tourism.

"I’ve made a commitment to keeping the community as up to date as possible by regularly and proactively releasing information," Ms Wagner says.

"This report is part of that commitment and provides a clear and comprehensive overview of our regeneration to date.

"Monitoring our progress in this way ensures all critical issues are noted and addressed by the relevant agencies in a timely manner.

"It also lets us know if we’re heading in the right direction and helps us plan ahead or make any necessary changes.

"As a city and a region we’ve faced many challenges over the last six and half years, but much of the data shows we’re making progress and, slowly but surely, getting back to where we want to be."

The data is collated from a range of sources, including organisations working on the regeneration; Statistics NZ; the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment; and the Ministry of Health/Canterbury District Health Board.

The full report is available at: https://www.dpmc.govt.nz/publications/monitoring-greater-christchurch-regeneration