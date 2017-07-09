Stoddart-Smith to run for Maori Party in Pakuranga

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 17:27

Political commentator Carrie Stoddart-Smith has been selected to run for the Mâori Party in the Pakuranga electorate in this year's General Election.

Mâori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan said the party was excited to have Carrie (Ngâpuhi, Ngâti Whâtua, Pâkehâ) on board its Make it Mâori, Make it Happen campaign.

"I’m so excited to have Carrie running for the Mâori Party. Her undeniable skills and dedication to working for Mâori are the sort of qualities that makes her extremely valuable for our political movement. Carrie should be in Wellington and we are fortunate to have her represent us in this year’s elections," said Mr Morgan.

Carries lives with her husband and three children in Eastern Beach, Pakuranga.

She holds a conjoint Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law from the University of Auckland and a Masters of Law awarded with first class honours from the University of Canterbury.

"I'm excited to be the Mâori Party’s first ever candidate to stand in the Pakuranga electorate and I look forward to representing all the voices of Pakuranga in Parliament," said Carrie.

Pakuranga is an incredibly diverse and family centred electorate. Small business forms the backbone of its economy.

"Given the shared focus on family and enterprise, these attributes make the Mâori Party a good and stable fit for the electorate," she said.

"My campaign will focus on connecting culture, commerce and community."

As a regional business analyst with a background in law, international economic policy, strategy and planning, Carrie is confident that she will be a genuinely effective voice for Pakuranga.