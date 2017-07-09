Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 19:29

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party turns 21 this year and is optimistic for change.

The Party applauds Ross Bell from the Drug Foundation organising a conference on Drug Law Reform at Parliament last week.

‘We are incredulous that, with all of the science and information in front of them, Prime Minister Bill English still fails to understand that it is prohibition that creates the crime and the ‘criminals’ and that, it has been long acknowledged by the Law Commission as a health, not a criminal issue.’ Stated Party Leader Jeff Lye who is standing in Teatatu for the ALCP. Since the Misuse of Drugs Act, prohibition has cost us billions of dollars with thousands of New Zealanders being punished and traumatised by this unjust failed law with no science behind it.

‘We ask what would New Zealand look like now if this money had been spent where it is needed in health, education and infrastructure development?’ He said.

Politicians have been telling the same old lies about what will happen if cannabis was taken out of the black market for years, yet in countries like Holland where the laws have been relaxed for years, they report low drug uptake by teens and lowest suicide rates, the opposite of the governments’ continued justification for prohibition .

Finally we have some truth breaking through to the public, who are now better informed, resulting in the majority wanting change.

This year the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party is going to be 21 years old and the debate has come of age where we are now having a mature conversation about changing a law that has never worked to stop anyone of any age taking drugs.

ALCP policy is for R18 recreational regulation, affordable medicinal access and development of the multipurpose lucrative hemp industry.

The Party has been standing fast at the forefront of the issue since 1996 and will continue to stand and hold to account all parties on behalf of the New Zealand public who are now demanding change in the law.