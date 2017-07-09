Ngati Tuwharetoa sign treaty settlement

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 23:29

Close to a thousand-people gathered today at Waitetoko Marae on the shores of Lake Taupo to witness the tribe and the Crown sign the Deed of Settlement for Ngati Tuwharetoa’s comprehensive claim

The settlement package has a total value of $180M, which includes the Central North Island Forestry settlement of 2008. The redress includes:

An apology from the Crown

An agreed historical account

A number of statutory acknowledgements and agreements (see attached summary)

Ngati Tuwharetoa Paramount Chief, Sir Tumu Te Heuheu, told those gathered that the signing of the Deed of Settlement concluded a prolonged and intense period of negotiations and discussion, and traversed many challenges.

Sir Tumu said the future is now the focus. "I firmly believe that this settlement provides a solid foundation for NgaÌti Tuwharetoa to set its own course to a strong future. We have formed a powerful consensus around our vision and aspirations."

"Our hapu came together to drive this settlement. Now it has been reached we must establish structures that allow us to be innovative and to create new relationships with our people, our whenua and our taonga tuku iho. To move forward, we must be precise in our intent and bold, yet humble in our actions.

Directly acknowledging the hapu of Tuwharetoa, Sir Tumu stated: "Let this settlement be the sacred thread that binds each of us to the other; that we may look to the health and wellbeing of our future generations from a platform of consensus and unity. It is a testimony to the strength of our tikanga that NgaÌti Tuwharetoa has never ceded our authority within our rohe, each generation upholding the legacy of Ngatoroirangi and our tupuna.

"There is no doubt in my mind that we have the capacity to assemble the necessary knowledge and know-how to instill pride and confidence and build a pathway for a future that ensures the well-being of all our people.

"In the face of over-whelming odds we have held fast to our tikanga. Let Tuwharetoa stand as one, let us speak and act on the words of our tupuna, for if we do not act now, it may already be to late.