Board appointments to NZQA

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 11:38

Minister of Education Nikki Kaye, today announced two appointments to the Board of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

Neil Quigley is reappointed as member for one year, whilst Justine Munro is appointed as member for a term of two years.

"I am delighted with these appointments," says Ms Kaye.

"Dr Quigley is Vice Chancellor of the University of Waikato. He has been on the Board since 2010 and will bring continuity in oversight of NZQA’s strategic work programme.

"Ms Munro comes from a background in law and management consulting, and is passionate about social innovation and change through new technologies.

"Both Neil and Justine will ensure the Board is well placed to provide governance oversight of NZQA in the coming year."

New Zealand Qualifications Authority co-ordinates the majority of qualifications in schools and some tertiary education and training providers. It also works to ensure that New Zealand qualifications are recognised overseas and overseas qualifications are appropriately recognised in New Zealand.

"I would like to thank outgoing members, John Morgan and Rachael Tuwhangai, for their service and convey my appreciation for the time and energy they have given.

"They have each made a valuable contribution to the NZQA Board."