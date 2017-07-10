No breach to election rules in Far North say police

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 12:34

Far North Mayor John Carter has welcomed a police decision not to pursue an allegation that the Council, and a Councillor standing for election, breached the Electoral Act.

The Far North Electoral Officer, Dale Ofsoske, has also cleared both Councillor Ann Court and the Far North District Council of any wrongdoing during the 2016 local body elections.

Mayor Carter said the January 2017 complaint has now been investigated by two independent bodies, and both have decided that there was no merit to the allegation and no breach of the Electoral Act.

"A complaint was made, due process was followed and the outcome is unequivocal: neither Councillor Court nor the Far North District Council breached the Local Electoral Act."

He said that the complaint had unfairly targeted Councillor Court and sought to tarnish her reputation.

"This allegation is now thoroughly discredited and the police have stated that it is clear no offence has been committed by Councillor Court.

"As far as I am concerned, that is the end of matter," he said.