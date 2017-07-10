$50m hospital donation welcome - Taxpayers' Union

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 11:59

The incredibly generous $50 million donation by Mark Dunajtschik to build a new children's hospital highlights the value of allowing immigrants into New Zealand to thrive and become valued members of our communities. New Zealand should welcome people who have unique skills, high-net-wealth, and are generous in their philanthropy. We should also not let those who ridicule the politics of some foreigners set the tone.

Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, says, "Austrian-born Dunajtschik is one of New Zealand’s most generous benefactors, and if it were not for the freedom to immigrate here he would not have been able to gift this children's hospital to New Zealand."

"It will be interesting to see whether the same people who loudly bemoaned Peter Thiel's citizenship, and who are riding the anti-immigration populist wave into this election, will object to this donation from a foreign-born citizen."

"Wealthy people, especially self-made entrepreneurs like Mr Dunajtschik, are in a better position than most to contribute to our society and we should welcome them with open arms. Their philanthropy is far better than politicians using that money to prioritise initiatives designed to win votes."

"On behalf of the 22,000 members and supporters of the Taxpayers’ Union group, we thank Mr Dunajtschik for his tremendous generosity."