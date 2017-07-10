Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 14:25

Wetex Kang of Malay and Chinese descent has been selected as the Mâori Party candidate for the Botany electorate in this year's General Election.

"Our party believes in a fair, diverse and inclusive Aotearoa so we're really excited about welcoming our first ever Asian candidate into our whare," said Mâori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan.

"Wetex comes from a land and people who we as Mâori share whakapapa with, so that in itself is something for us to celebrate.

"He's also a highly intelligent and innovative young man passionate about the challenges and aspirations of not only our Asian whanaunga in this country but also tangata whenua."

Wetex holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy (with Honours) from the University of Otago and received his Postgraduate Certificate in Education (Guidance Studies) and Graduate Diploma in Science (Psychology) from Massey University.

"I'm excited to be the Mâori Party’s first ever Asian candidate. This candidacy symbolises a historical moment where the tangata whenua of Aotearoa can formally express manaakitanga, aroha, hospitality, generosity and mutual respect to all immigrants who’ve arrived in this beautiful land since the 1800s," said Wetex.

Botany is an ethnically diverse electorate where 39% of the electorate are Asians.

"Cultural integration is a priority within this electorate so the current Botany MP cannot possibly be a voice for our people because he can't communicate efficiently with many of them from both a language and cultural standpoint."

Wetex is fluent in three Chinese dialects and understands Malay.

"My goal is to be the true voice of Botany not via a translator!

"My campaign will focus on immigration, cultural integration, law and order, green energy and health."

Wetex is an ex-pharmacist and nutritionist with 20 years’ experience in the health and wellness industry. He currently runs a beekeeping and queen breeding company with a community education focus.