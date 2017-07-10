Government partnering with Te Puea Memorial Marae

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 16:22

Te Puea Memorial Marae and the Government have teamed up to support vulnerable Auckland families through winter.

"We’ve been clear that we all need to work together to address the challenges our communities face. Our partnership with Te Puea will see five cabins open for families next week," Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says.

"Te Puea Memorial Marae will receive $125,000 from the Government for five modular cabins on site, and will include support services and rental subsidies for the five places. The funding comes from the $354 million investment we’re making to support 8600 families a year with transitional housing.

"This innovative housing programme is providing safe and warm housing, and also targeted support to help people and families find and sustain long-term housing."

"I’m pleased that all the hard work that’s been going on behind the scenes means that we’re now able to help the team at Te Puea fulfill its ambitions of supporting families needing housing," Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro says.

"Over the next six months Te Puea will provide support to Mangere families to help them get back on their feet and will continue to support them once they’ve moved on to help them manage that transition.

"Right across the country we’re seeing what a huge difference this Government’s investment in transitional housing is making for Kiwis so it’s fantastic that we’ll be able to help even more families with this partnership."