Political leaders to discuss issues to young voters

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 16:35

Political leaders will take to the stage in Auckland to discuss issues key to young socially-minded voters.

Labour Party deputy leader Jacinda Ardern, Green Party candidate Gareth Hughes and National Party candidate Chris Penk are on the panel for a debate on Tuesday 18 July in Ponsonby. There will also be a special video appearance from ACT party leader David Seymour.

The event, held from 6.30pm to 8pm at Studio One Toi Tu on Ponsonby Road, is hosted by Ignite Consultants Alumni - a group of young, socially-conscious voters who have consulted for not-for-profit entities at the University of Otago or Victoria University of Wellington.

Dr Jamie Newth, Director of Soul Capital and social innovation expert, will set the scene before Rez Gardi, Young New Zealander of the Year, leads the kaupapa.

"Ignite Alumni are in the early stages of their careers and have a strong interest in New Zealand’s future," says spokesperson Ella Monahan.

"Our members - and others that would like to come along - will benefit from a frank conversation about how politicians intend to tackle the issues they care about. The politicians will also benefit from interaction with young and engaged voters."

Ignite Consultants generally have a number of common characteristics, which are a mix of: tertiary or post-graduate education, higher levels of student debt, higher incomes, low savings, no children, no property, rent and live in large cities, have good health and are interested in social issues.

"Because of these characteristics, this is unique demographic in that their social conscience plays a significant role in how they will use their vote in September - and this is why this opportunity will enable our political parties to show attendees what their vision is for the future of Aotearoa."

Media passes are available.