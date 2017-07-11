New section of Omokoroa to Tauranga cycleway opens

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 09:39

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has officially opened a new section of the Omokoroa to Tauranga City cycleway that will link this growing area.

Mr Bridges today opened the 1.1 kilometre section which will connect Tinopai Reserve to Lynley Park.

"This section of the Omokoroa to Tauranga cycleway runs alongside the harbour providing great views and opportunities to see local birdlife," Mr Bridges says.

"When it is finished next year, the entire 19 kilometre cycleway will link Omokoroa with Tauranga City’s existing urban cycleway network, giving people the choice of walking and biking around their communities, to school and to work."

This section of the Omokoroa to Tauranga cycleway is being jointly funded by the Government’s Urban Cycleways Fund, the National Land Transport Fund,

Western Bay of Plenty District Council, NZ Community Trust and the Omokoroa Community Board.

"This project is a great example of what can be accomplished when we work in partnership," Mr Bridges says.

"In the Western Bay of Plenty approximately $17 million is expected to be injected into cycling projects such as this one over the next three years thanks to joint funding from the Government, local councils and local businesses."

The cycleway is part of the Urban Cycleways Programme, which is delivering $333 million of new cycleway projects throughout the country. This is the single biggest investment in cycling in New Zealand’s history.

More information about the programme can be found at: www.nzta.govt.nz/UCP